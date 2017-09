ABOUT P1 million worth of fishing paraphernalia were seized by Bantayan police from two men who were caught allegedly fishing in a restricted area off Bantayan town Saturday afternoon.

Bantayan police identified the suspects are Edgar Sevilleno Ofianga and Ramil Tulio Palma.

Boat owners Faustino Kaquilala and Tita Kaquilala were out of town.

ADVERTISEMENT

PO1 Florante Sukatan said they confiscated 16 tubs filled with assorted fishes worth P16,000.