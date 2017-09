The Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office filed charges of theft against a man caught shoplifting in a mall located at Leon Kilat street, Barangay Kalubihan, Cebu City, last September 8.

Jumar Abucay was caught stealing clothing worth more than P10,000 and one backpack worth P159.75. Security guard Reynante Dumo said in his affidavit that he saw Abucay take the items and go outside without paying the cashier.

Abucay is now detained at the Cebu City Jail in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.