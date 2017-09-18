Candidates readying COCs for barangay elections

WITH the uncertainty of passing the measure postponing the barangay elections, those planning to run are now readying their Certificates of Candidacy (COC).

For now, with no decision from Congress, the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections is scheduled on October 23.

Subangdaku Barangay Captain and ABC Mandaue City President Ernie Manatad said they are prepared to file their COCs this Saturday.

“Technically, assuming wa pa gyu’g finality ang postponement, then we have to ready ourselves for the filing of COCs this Saturday,” he said in a text message.

President Rodrigo Duterte had signed into law the postponement of barangay elections last year, October 2016 to October 2017. The last barangay elections was held in October 2013.

The President wants to postpone the barangay elections again, saying it would be an opportunity for candidates backed by drug lords to enter government.

The House of Representatives at the committee level, voted 19-2 last August 14, to approve the bill that would postpone the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Provincial Board (PB) Celestino Martinez III, said members of the National Executive Board are at the Senate, attending the hearing on the bill postponing the barangay elections.

“I hope to get a word from them soon. Definitely, if it is not approved within the week, the calendar of activities set by the Comelec will proceed pending any development,” he said.