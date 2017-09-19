3K candidacy forms printed in Cebu City

The Cebu City north district office of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) printed 3,000 of Certificates of Candidacy (COC) despite a pending measure in Congress to postpone the October 23, 2017 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections to May 2018.

Marchel Sarno, Comelec Cebu City north district officer, said he decided to print copies of the COC froms since the filing of candidacy for barangay and SK posts will start on Saturday this week, September 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarno also said that his office recieved a lot of inquiries regarding the filing of candidacies. He said the guidelines for the filing of the COCs were already released last week.