Militants claim killings in Guihulngan

Leftist militant leaders decried what they said was the inaction of the municipal government of Guihulngan town in Negros Oriental on the alleged killings committed by uniformed personnel in remote communities from July 23 to Sept. 7.

In a press conference at UP-Cebu, militant leader Marilou Alingalan claimed they were allegedly threatened by police during their “fact-finding mission” in Barangay Buenavista, Guihulngan town.

Phoebe Sanchez, leader of the militant Karapatan-Cebu chapter said the Guihulngan municipal government disregarded their investigation into the alleged killings.