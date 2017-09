Rotary Club of Cebu Port Centre will host free medical operation for cleft palate patients on October 11, Wednesday in Adventist Hospital in N. Bacalso Ave. Cebu City.

Rotary Club of Cebu Port Centre president Sam Tiu calls less fortunate cleft lip and cleft palate patients, particularly children, to attend the free medical operation.

Patients will be assessed via screening and the operation will last until October 20, Tiu added.

The operation is free for all patients not limited from Region-7.