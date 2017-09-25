Balamban’s haven of flowers

Buwakan ni Alejandra, a flower farm that has attracted visitors to this western Cebu town

With the hustle and bustle of city life, we often forget to temporarily stop to take a deep breath and appreciate the bounties of the earth.

We are often stuck in piles of documents that we need to read or in projects that demand most of our energy and time.

We often fail to take a glance at our environment, much more recognize the very fact that we are allowed to enjoy it.

But maybe it’s not too late to start now.

Take a break and go to Buwakan ni Alejandra.

Just a little more than an hour’s drive from Cebu City, Buwakan ni Alejandra is found on the roadside of Sitio Bunga, Barangay Gaas in Balamban town.

The flower farm is perched on the mountainside, making the way towards its entrance a little steep.

In a 740-square-meter lot, more than 200 species of locally grown flowers bloom.

The flowers are neatly arranged by colors and kinds, giving visitors the opportunity to get as many snapshots as they can.

Different colors of dahlias, gumamela, morning glory and several others flourish in the farm.

Dozens of pink-colored flowers called birthday cakes are planted at the center since many of the farm’s visitors request to get a full view of them.

In fact, Dingding Tariman, who came all the way from Mandaue City, decided to visit the farm on her birthday.

Tariman, who just turned 59, said she was in awe when she saw the photos of Buwakan ni Alejandra on Facebook.

“It’s really very unique. Flower farms are not very common in Cebu so when I knew of this place, I gathered my family and friends to see this beauty,” Tariman said.

She added that the trip to the flower farm was a much-deserved break from the monotony of life in the city where she lives and works.

Dodong Siclot, a taxi driver in Cebu City, also visited the flower farm to personally witness its grandeur and calmness.

Siclot added that he plans to recommend the farm to his passengers.

“I am really amazed that there are flowers as beautiful as these. I am happy that I came here,” Siclot said in Cebuano.

And if the flowers themselves aren’t enough, different shapes of arches are also installed to add to the charm of the flower farm.

‘Alejandra’

Buwakan ni Alejandra was named after the lot’s owner.

Alejandra Bacos is also the mother-in-law of Gaas Barangay Councilor Eleuterio Gentapa, who initiated the flower farm project.

According to Gentapa, the barangay council started planning for the farm in July last year.

With the eagerness to attract more tourists and provide employment to locals, the Committee on Tourism of Barangay Gaas thought of converting Alejandra’s vacant lot into a farm that would also champion the pride of the mountain village — its flowers.

Gentapa, who heads the committee, personally landscaped the flower farm.

She said that after Buwakan ni Alejandra first opened in May 2017, there has never been a day that no visitor came.

“We were really very surprised because we did not think that many people will appreciate the flower farm. We are overwhelmed that many people from different towns in Cebu visit us,” Gentapa said.

The flower farm gets more than 70 visitors in a day on weekdays and hundreds on weekends.

The farm doesn’t sell flowers or food, though people are allowed to bring their own snacks.

To increase their income, Barangay Gaas is encouraging flower and food vendors to sell their products near the farm.

“But we always monitor the prices. We don’t want to get complaints that our barangay is selling overpriced flowers and other products.”

More splendors

Gentapa said the barangay is set to expand the flower farm. A vacant part of Alejandra’s lot is now being cultivated for the second phase of the farm.

New species of flowers will be introduced when it opens next year.

A gazebo, more comfort rooms and other facilities will soon be installed too.

“We don’t want people to think that this is all we can offer. In fact, we have so much more to show. We’re just waiting for plans to materialize so we can open new sites to the public,” Gentapa revealed.

To add to the attractions offered by the village, a banana plantation, a vegetable farm and a waterfall are now undergoing rehabilitation.

Gentapa added that the barangay’s main goal is to provide nature-centered places for people who want to temporarily escape their hectic lives, or just simply want to relax and enjoy.

“We are very happy to see that we are achieving the goal to provide happiness here in Buwakan ni Alejandra,” he said.

Buwakan ni Alejandra is open daily, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a P50 regular entrance fee.