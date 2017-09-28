Search for article

Man yields P14-M worth of shabu in Barangay Labangon

07:33 PM September 28th, 2017

By: Benjie Talisic, Chris Ligan, September 28th, 2017 07:33 PM

High value target drug pusher, Rodel Tampuz, yields 15 large packs of rare brown shabu. (CDN PHOTO/CHRIS LIGAN)

More than P14-million worth of shabu was seized in an anti-drugs operation in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City on Thursday evening.

The suspected shabu, weighing more than a kilo, was confiscated from Rodel Tampuz, a resident of Sitio Clan in Barangay Labangon.

The estimated street value of the drugs is P14.160 million.

The City Intelligence Branch and City Drug Enforcement Unit conducted the operation after Tampuz’ name was mentioned by other arrested drug personalities in the city.

With the bulk of drugs confiscated from him, Tampuz is tagged as a high value target.

