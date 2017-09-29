Suspect of Maxi Bolongaita’s killing faces murder, robbery charges

The homicide case filed against the suspect of the killing of Cebuano disc jockey Marie Alexi Bolongaita has been elevated to murder and robbery cases on Friday morning.

The Office of the Cebu City Prosecutors elevated the case against Reynante Mambiar, who is currently detained in Cebu City Jail.

Mabiar recently came out of the hospital where he was confined after sustaining wounds when Bolongaita attempted to defend herself from the suspect.

A homicide case was filed against Mambiar on Monday,September 25.

The suspect climbed into the house of Bolongaita in Barangay Busay, Cebu City on September 21.

The victim suffered fatal gunshot wounds to her chest.

Bolongaita, who was a DJ and a call center agent, will be laid to rest on Friday afternoon in Sibonga.

Her family and friends will be planting a tree where her ashes will be scattered.