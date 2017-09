A 12-year old girl was rescued by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) after she was allegedly sexually harassed by her grandfather in Samboan town, Cebu on Thursday night.

The suspect, 66, admitted to harassing his granddaughter.

He will be facing charges for ‘Act of Lasciviousness’, according to Senior Supt. Nazarino Emia of Samboan PNP.

The victim is now at the custody of DSWD for debriefing and examination.