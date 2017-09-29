Landslide in upland Cebu City claims life of a boy

An 11-year old boy from Purok 3 of the mountain Barangay of San Jose in Cebu City died after his house was hit by a landslide at almost 9 p.m. on Friday.

The boy, identified as Kyle Ashley Barcoso, was watching television together with his grandfather, 62-year old Juanito Barcoso, when the landslide occurred, according to Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) head Nagiel Bañacia.

The soil, believed to have been loosened by days of rains that have been affecting Cebu, came from an area above the Barcoso home. Earth and other debris that tumbled down hit the area where boy and his grandfather were seated, burying that portion of their home.

The grandfather sustained minor bruises on the upper part of his body after a cabinet fell on him. Personnel from the Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation (Eruf) and the CCDRRMO conducted a joint retrieval operation in the area.

Rescuers retrieved the body of the boy at around 10 p.m. They tried to revive him on their way to the hospital but based on their initial assessment, Bañacia said the boy was already dead.