Pro-Duterte group to campaign for change, end of poverty

In celebration of their first anniversary, the Kilusang Pagbabago (KP) in Cebu is organizing a gathering on Saturday to especially renew their commitment of support for the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

KP will also be launching a campaign for change through participatory governance and lobby for an end to poverty in the country during the activity dubbed as “Lihok Supporta 2” that is scheduled at the Plaza Independencia from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Sa administrayon karon daghan pud ang mga (The current administration also has) anti-change forces. Corruption is always like there even within the administration. Daghan jud kaayo ang dili ganahan sa change kay ma apektuhan ang ilang personal interests (Many oppose change because this will affect their personal interests),” said Doris-Isubal Mongaya, KP lead convenor, during a press conference held on Monday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is (now) time for the minority to (also) raise their voice and support the President in the change that we all seek,” Mongaya added.

Lawyer Ennoh Chentis Fernandez, KP-Cebu province chairman, said their group will also actively campaign against vote-buying during the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections scheduled on May 2018.

Fernandez said they plan to organize voters’ education orientation in the barangays to convince barangays residents not to support candidates who will resort to vote-buying.

Lawyer Rex Fernandez said KP will also be deploying their members to observe the conduct of the May 2018 election and help report vote-buying activities.