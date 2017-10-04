Search for article

Multisport complex to be built at SRP

04:15 PM October 4th, 2017

By: James Nicole Franz Savellon, October 4th, 2017 04:15 PM

A state-of-the-art multisport complex will be built at the South Road Properties in Cebu City.

Dubbed the Dynamic Herb Sports Complex, the facility will cover at least 12,000 square meters and it will feature an astro turf playing field and indoor gymnasium that can accommodate sports such as football, futsal, rugby, frisbee, flag football, basketball, volleyball, badminton, table tennis, and handball.

Dynamic Herb Sports Inc managing director Ugur Tasci said that installation of the artificial turf will start this December and is expected to be fully functional mid-2018.

