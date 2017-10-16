Search for article

Jessie Largo killed in police shootout in Talisay City

SHARES:

06:14 PM October 16th, 2017

Recommended
By: Benjie B. Talisic, October 16th, 2017 06:14 PM

Jessie Largo was killed in a police shootout in Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City on Monday afternoon.

Largo is the suspect in the killing of Ronli Calizar, the son of a government employee, in August 26.

Regional Intelligence Division chief Senior Supt. Jonathan Cabal said Largo tried to evade arrest during the police operation in a private subdivision in Barangay Dumlog.

Cabal added that PO3 David Naraja of the Regional Special Operations Group was injured during the operation.

More details to follow.

 

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.