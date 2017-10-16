Jessie Largo killed in police shootout in Talisay City

Jessie Largo was killed in a police shootout in Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City on Monday afternoon.

Largo is the suspect in the killing of Ronli Calizar, the son of a government employee, in August 26.

Regional Intelligence Division chief Senior Supt. Jonathan Cabal said Largo tried to evade arrest during the police operation in a private subdivision in Barangay Dumlog.

Cabal added that PO3 David Naraja of the Regional Special Operations Group was injured during the operation.

More details to follow.