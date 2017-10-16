A sneak peek at the brand-new Toyota Mabolo, Cebu

October 16th, 2017 11:12 PM
Toyota Mabolo, Cebu formally opens its doors on Tuesday along Pope John Paul II Avenue in Mabolo, Cebu City.
The brand-new dealership is part of the Coast Pacific Group of Companies. It is Coast Pacific’s first venture into the automotive industry.
Here are some of the highlights of the new dealership:
(CDN PHOTO/JUNJIE MENDOZA)
Its showroom is huge and can accommodate as many as 16 cars. This will give customers more than enough room to choose their favorite Toyota vehicles.
(CDN PHOTO/JUNJIE MENDOZA)
The dealership boasts of a spacious service reception area with well-trained advisors ready to make life easier for those having their Toyota vehicles serviced.
(CDN PHOTO/JUNJIE MENDOZA)
The dealership has another showroom located on the third floor that is overlooking Pope John Paul II Avenue. And yes, it’s air-conditioned. Cool.
(CDN Photo/Junjie Mendoza)
Disclaimer:
Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER
TAGS: