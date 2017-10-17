From Cebu to the world at UKEAS’ Study World

WANTING to study abroad but don’t know where to start and what to do? Are you itching to start your journey towards a diploma from a reputable university abroad or are you still unsure if being an international student fits you? Fret not because global educational consultancy firm UKEAS sails to Cebu to help Cebuanos explore possibilities of studying abroad with Study World.

Last October 16 at the Emerald Ballroom of Harolds Hotel, Study World gathered over 20 universities from countries such as Japan, Australia, UK, and the USA to showcase the different undergraduate, post-graduate, Ph.D., and certificate programs that they offer.

Originally a biannual activity held in Manila, this is the first time for UKEAS to organize a Study World event outside Luzon. They will soon hold another Study World event on January 2018. During the event, attendees can visit the booths of the different universities and the UKEAS advisers to learn about the admission requirements and most efficient options to pursue your chosen degree. The event is absolutely free.

UKEAS Group is a global educational consultancy firm that has been providing free and impartial counseling and application services for more than 20 years to students who are dreaming to study abroad. It was founded in 1993 in Taiwan but after more than two decades in the business and more than sixty thousand students successfully placed throughout the world, it has grown immensely and have established several offices all across Asia (Taiwan, China, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Myanmar) and in some African countries like Nigeria and Ghana as well as their headquarters in the UK.

Some of the services and activities they offer include the Study World education fairs, Counseling Services for students, Digital marketing campaigns, Market trends data & insights, Educational training and development, and Facilitation of transnational education ties.

For further information and inquiries about their next Study World event, you may call them at 0908-197-1192/0917-654-5143 or email them at manila@ukeas.ph. You may also like them at Facebook @UKEASPhils so you don’t miss out on a once in a lifetime chance to study abroad.