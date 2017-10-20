Dimsum Break sets Dimsum Challenge

NEWLY opened Chinese restaurant in SM City Consolacion, Dimsum Break, brings to Cebuanos The Great Dimsum Challenge on October 21, Saturday.

Interested participants may visit and sign up at Dimsum Break located at the first level of SM City Consolacion. There will be 3 rounds with 3 winners in the dimsum challenge.

The newest store set up of Dimsum Break exudes a warm, light, and cozy atmosphere to maintain customer involvement through its signature interactive setup at the counter.

Best-sellers include the Sweet and Sour Pork, Spring Rolls and Crab Pincers, which are filled with a crab mixture and deep-fried. The most popular dimsum among Cebuanos until now remains the steamed Shaomai (or siomai), particularly the ones wrapped in bacon and topped with a slice of quail egg or mushroom.

The Great Dimsum Challenge will happen at 5 PM in SM City Consolacion.