Land Asia Realty: glorious at 25

LAND Asia Realty Development Corporation, dubbed as the most trusted name in Real Estate sales and marketing industry, sets its expanding leap in a remarkable 25 glorious years grand celebration on October 19-20.

This is the grand gathering of outstanding individuals, developers, partners and stakeholders who have shared genuine contributions to the company. The two-day celebration includes a National Sales Convention on October 19, 10 AM – 6 PM at Sacred Heart Center, Jakosalem St., Cebu City. The convention will feature powerhouse speakers who will discuss the new trends and updates in the real estate arena.

October 20 will be filled with glitz and glamour for the Land Asia Gala Night 2017 to be held at the IC3 Convention Center. In celebration of its 25th year, Land Asia will honor great men and women who made all of these things happen from its humble beginnings. Superb LARDC talents and beauties will battle it out for the Land Asia Got Talent and Miss Land Asia 2017 competitions. The event will be participated by LARDC’s roster of manpower from all branches nationwide.