Awards and Festivals

Radisson Blu Cebu Receives 2023 Operational Excellence Award

- April 11, 2024

Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu has, once again, bagged the Operational Excellence Award among Radisson Hotel Group’s Southeast Asia Pacific (SEAP) hotels, announced in the recently concluded Radisson Hotel Group SEAP General Managers Conference held on March 25 to 27, 2024, in none other than Cebu City.

For reservations and other inquiries, call 032 402 9900 or e-mail [email protected].

The Operational Excellence Award is accorded to the hotel whose exemplary performance across the region exhibits an impressive delivery of all its key performance indicators (KPI), including an assessment of the hotel’s overall portfolio optimisation, brand and product, marketing, sales and revenue management, responsible business, maximising cost advantages, management of organisation talent, all achieved together with an overall compliance with Radisson Hotel Group’s high quality standards.

2023 Operational Excellence Award

Center Left: Marko Janssen, General Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu, receiving the award with Andre De Jong, Area
Senior VP SEAP, flanked by the Awards Night hosts Edina Szabo, Associate Director for People & Culture SEAP, and Harpeet
Singh Chhatwal, VP for People & Culture MEA, SA & SEAP

The award was received by Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu’s General Manager, Marko Janssen, together with high-level executives in attendance, from the global office, including the Area Senior Vice President for SEAP hotels, Andre De Jong, who shared the stage during the awarding ceremony.

The 2023 Operational Excellence Award given to Radisson Blu

The 2023 Operational Excellence Award given to Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu

Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu’s respective teams took the GM’s Conference as an opportunity to remind the international attendees of the creativity and sincerity of Cebuano and Filipino hospitality, and receiving the Operational Excellence Award was another affirmation of the team’s dedication to showcasing this brand of service intended to turn each stay, meeting, and experience into the next memorable moment.

Radisson Blue Hotel Cebu team

Radisson Blue Hotel Cebu team

For reservations and other inquiries, call 032 402 9900 or e-mail [email protected].

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES:

Radisson Blu Cebu Continues Advent Calendar Tradition

Latest Stories
Most Read
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.