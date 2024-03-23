Sleep like a Champion with Uratex Foam

In celebration of World Sleep Day, Uratex Foam gathers proactive customers and influencers for its Sleep Powers Performance event held at SM City Cebu on March 20, 2024.

We’re not just talking about sleep; we’re diving deep into the essence of rejuvenation and how the Uratex cutting-edge mattress and sleep solutions are changing the way we slumber. Marvey Alcantara

Business Unit Head of Uratex Foam Cebu

Besides the showcase of their comfy and featherlike pillows and foams, everyone got to enjoy the lifestyle booths and games available where customers could win exciting prizes from Uratex Foam.

“We’re not just talking about sleep; we’re diving deep into the essence of rejuvenation and how the Uratex cutting-edge mattress and sleep solutions are changing the way we slumber,” said Marvey Alcantara, the Business Unit Head of Uratex Foam Cebu.

Alcantara also added that good sleep is considered a cornerstone to success and can elevate everyone to champion levels.

Joining the fun-filled celebration is DJ and Toy and Sneaker Collector Big Boy Cheng, who, in a short entertaining talk show, revealed that his very own Uratex pillow is his secret to a good night’s sleep.

Aside from the enthralling activities prepared by Uratex Foam, a raffle draw took place where numerous recipients were announced as winners of comfortable pillows, cozy foams, and a limited edition Nike RTFKT Air Force 1 worth more than 40 thousand pesos.

The Sleep Powers Performance event’s purpose was to spread awareness about the importance of sleep and how restful sleep transforms one into a champion, enabling everyone to reach their full potential.

Sleep specialist Uratex Foam is the most trusted and biggest mattress and foam manufacturer in the country.

Craving for comfortable sleep? Upgrade your mattress and pillows now with Uratex Foam. Head on to Uratex Foam shops and showrooms near you.

For more information, you may reach out to the official Facebook page of Uratex Cebu Showroom.

