Teacher among 9 people, who failed drug test

A TEACHER, government employees and a drug surrenderer were among the nine persons found positive of illegal drug use during a series of drug tests of five towns and two cities conducted by the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) in October.

CPADAO head Carmen Remedios “Ivy” Durano- Meca said yesterday that the tests involved 946 individuals randomly tested from the towns of Samboan, Santander, Consolacion, Argao and Pinamungajan, and the cities of Danao and Carcar.

Meca said that the drug tests were part of the provincial government’s campaign to promote a drug-free workplace.

“We conducted this series of drug testings to promote a drug-free workplace among all employees from government staff to police officials and even those in the hospitals and schools,” said Meca.

According to CPADAO records, those who tested positive for illegal drug use were seven job order employees in Consolacion, a drug surrenderer in Santander, and a teacher in Danao City.

Two rounds of drug tests were conducted among more than 100 employees of Consolacion last October 10 and 20 while 166 drug surrenderers and 61 barangay officials from 10 barangays of Santander were screened for illegal drug use last October 10.

CPADAO records also show that all village officials tested negative for illegal drug use.

Meca, however, said that results of the drug tests would still be subject for confirmation and would be sent to Manila for further laboratory tests.

“These are not yet confirmatory results. We will have to wait for the confirmatory to officially conclude everything else,” Meca said.

Aside from local government employees and teachers, law enforcers from the Philippine National Police (PNP) were also placed under drug testings.

A total of 106 police officers from Santander, Samboan and Danao City submitted themselves for the drug screenings last October 10, October 18, and October 2, respectively.

Results showed all were negative of drug use.

All 62 workers in Argao District Hospital and the 469 employees of the Carcar City District Hospital were found negative of illegal drug use.

All 212 teachers from private and public elementary and secondary schools in Samboan town were also found negative of illegal drug use.

The 29 government workers of Pinamungajan town were also found negative of illegal drug use.

While expressing relief that only a few failed to pass their drug tests, Meca urged Cebuanos, particularly teachers and government employees who have direct influence to students and to constituents.

“We have to promote a drug-free workplace especially among teachers and public servants. These people have influence to others. Like for teachers, they spend more than eight hours with their students,” said Meca.

“This is why we conduct these drug tests also to remind ourselves that in promoting a drug-free workplace, it should start from us. How can we promote it if even ourselves continue using illegal drugs?” she added.