TESTING POSITIVE

The results of drug tests that showed one teacher and several government employees testing positive for illegal drug use in Cebu City didn’t sit well with netizens.

Joy Oyangoren wrote, “This is not so shocking. May it be teachers or gamblers or drunkards…many people take illegal drugs. Sad.”

Custodio Hsanzel said, “Those teachers who use illegal drugs should be banned from service because there are still many Education graduate who can replace them. Many board passers remain unemployed until now.”

Padz Salvoro said, “This is disgusting. The teacher should not be allowed to teach anymore because he or she will be a bad influence to the students.”

Manny Roa said, “Arrest the teacher after a re-test.”

Mike Godinez said, “Increase the wages of the teachers, Mr. President.”

