Lapu to relaunch junior police force

THE Lapu-Lapu City government is planning to re-launch its “Junior Police Force” with 4,000 student leaders as members.

The members would be coming from the 69 different elementary and senior high schools in the city.

The date of the relaunching, however, has yet to be disclosed.

“Ang purpose ani atong junior police kay atong gipasa sa mga kabataan ang responsibilidad (The purpose of the junior police is to pass on the responsibility to the students) so they would think that they are part of the community),” Radaza said.

Radaza said the previous members of the junior police force are already in college, thus the need to relaunch the program to recruit new members.

“Atong i-seminar ang bag-ong junior police unya ang mo-seminar nila kay mga police personnel, social workers, city environment office og abogado sa DepEd,” Radaza said.

(We will conduct a seminar for the junior police; and the seminar will be conducted by the city’s police personnel, social workers and environment office, and a lawyer from DepEd.)

Radaza added that the role of the junior police is to implement and enforce the school’s rules and regulations. They will also man the traffic to guide their fellow students in entering the schools.

She said that the grades and class standing of the students joining the junior police force will have to be considered.

“Naa silay T-shirt, ID nga mag-identify that they are part of the junior police. We will pay for their uniform and their ID. Ang color sa ilang T-shirt kay either light blue or dark blue with the logo of junior police,” Radaza said.