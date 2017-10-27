PNPA cadets invite Cebuanos to join academy

THE Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) cadets from Silang, Cavite, are here in Cebu City to woo Cebuanos to join the academy.

Cadet 1st Class Stephen Torevillas Abranica said interested applicants must be a natural-born Filipino citizen, 18–22 years old, 5’4” in height for men and at 5’2” for women. Applicants should also pass the Body Mass Index, wherein weight corresponds to the height, gender and age.

Abranica said applicants should be physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually fit.

“Lisod siya (PNPA), but as the time goes by, nakita nako ang mga opportunities,” Abranica said.

Qualified applicants will have full government scholarship grants, including pay and allowances while undergoing training and education.

Moreover, the PNPA graduates are assured employment with a rank of inspector in the Tri-Bureau Service: Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, and Philippine National Police.

The examination will be on October 29 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the University of Cebu-Banilad campus. The applicants are required to be at the examination venue before 7 a.m.

For additional queries, visit their official Facebook page of Philippine National Police Academy or website pnpa.edu.ph. /Silliman University Intern Julien Marie S. Pinero