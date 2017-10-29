Drunk security guard arrested for indiscriminate firing

An drunk security guard was arrested after firing shots and threatening two people in Barangay Tingub, Mandaue City on Saturday evening.

44-year old Victoriano Bahag, a security guard of a private company in Barangay Tingub, reportedly used his 357 magnum revolver and .38 caliber revolver.

The security guard also allegedly pointed his service firearms to two residents of the barangay.

Bahag was brought to Mandaue City District Hospital and tested positive during the liquor test.

Bahag is now detained in Mandaue City pending the filing of charges against him.