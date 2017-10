A MAN and his wife were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City on Tuesday morning.

48-year old Camilo Vallecera and his 47-year old wife, Elizabeth, yielded two small packs of suspected shabu worth P40,000.

The buy-bust operation was conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

The couple is now detained at the PDEA stockade pending the filing of charges against them.