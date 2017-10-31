Two Koreans found dead in Cebu City hotel rooms

Two Korean nationals were found lifeless inside rooms which they occupied in hotels located in Barangays Carreta and Apas, Cebu City, on Tuesday.

SPO1 Janice Tamayo of the homicide section of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said that the first victim may have died of heart attack while the second one may have been a victim of robbery.

Tamayo said the first victim, a 42-year-old Korean national, was found lifeless in his room located at the eight floor of a hotel in Barangay Apas, Cebu City, at around 11 a.m.

She said that the victim (name withheld) has diabetes.

“According to his friends, they were playing casino all night and he (the victim) may have forgotten to take his medicine,” Tamayo said.

Four hours later, the lifeless body of another Korean national was found inside a room which he occupies in a hotel in Barangay Carreta.

Hotel staff found the 34-year-old victim (name withheld) lying on the floor with a telephone wire tied around his neck and arms.

A hotel personnel said they checked on the victim after he failed to checkout of the hotel at noontime as scheduled.

Tamayo said they do not discount robbery as motive in the killing of the second victim because of the circumstance of his death.

“When our team checked the (victim’s) room, (they found that) his wallet was already empty,” Tamayo said.

Homicide investigators are now reviewing the hotel’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) hoping to find leads on the suspect’s identity. /Correspondent Benjie Talisic