Pasko sa Sugbo has a bigger, safer home starting this year

The annual Christmas celebration dubbed “Pasko sa Sugbo” will have a bigger and safer home starting this year.

Cebu City Councilor Margarita Osmeña, the deputy mayor for tourism, said the nightly Christmas shows will now be transferred to the Plaza Independencia from the Fuente Osmeña rotunda. Osmeña cited the “appalling” traffic situation in the uptown area as one of the reasons for the transfer of the month-long Christmas tradition.

“The pedestrians’ lives will be put into danger every time they cross the street,” she said. She added that there are also no parking spaces available at the uptown park.

“You are risking your life. Every time you leave Fuente Osmeña you are risking your life again. And then it is so crowded. You can’t even provide enough portalets,” she said.

She, however, said the ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree will still be held at the Fuente Osmeña Circle considered the heart of the city. Over the years, Fuente’s giant Christmas tree, put up by businessman Michel Lhuillier, is a top crowd drawer with visitors coming from as far as Cebu’s neighboring islands.

Osmeña said that the city is planning on putting up selfie spots in the rotunda for local and foreign tourists to take photos of their visit to the city’s famous park. Shuttle buses will also be provided to ferry passengers from Fuente to Plaza Independencia, she said.

Mayor Tomas Osmeña meanwhile, said the change in location was an executive decision, adding that the staging of the Pasko sa Sugbo at the Fuente Osmeña Circle is not covered by any ordinance. “It is just a tradition. So we can say that we are changing tradition,” he said.

Pasko sa Sugbo features nightly entertainment shows free to the public.

As the city is expecting a bigger crowd for the yuletide season leading to the Sinulog celebration, Osmeña said it is about time to hold the activity in a bigger place adding that Plaza Independencia is also closer to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.

The mayor also did not discount the possibility of transferring the “Pasko sa Sugbo” to the South Road Properties (SRP) in the future.