Vipers crush Bugs IN TBL CAGEFEST

THE WEEKEND Warriors Vipers routed the USC Millennium Bugs, 95-76, in the 5th Tropang Ballers League at the Basak San Nicolas Community gym in Cebu City last Saturday.

Harold Cortes-Cincoflores led the Vipers with 17 points.

In another game, the Bai Diners Bulldogs defeated the Bay Hawks, 73-66.

James Brian Alforque Gomez had 21 points for the Bulldogs.

AJ Lubiano, meanwhile, had 17 points to lead the Hotshots Chameleon past the Genwin Lions, 85-70.

The Triple-A Bulls escaped the Penthel Flying Tigers, 72-70, while the ITC Eagles won against GHC Wolves via default in the other games.