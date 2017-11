THE Mandaue City Police Office said it is investigating the murder of a suspected member of the Sadaya Drug group at past 4 pm last Tuesday.

Chief Insp. Angelo Beltran of the Mandaue City Police Office said Jeric Sadaya was headed to Consolacion town on board his motorcycle when he was shot down by unidentified assailants in Barangay Tabok, Mandaue City.

Beltran said Sadaya, a resident of Barangay Labangon in Cebu City, was included in their list of high-value targets.