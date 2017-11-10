Osmeña: City willing to pay for hair follicle drug test of barangay captains

MAYOR Tomas Osmeña said the city government was willing to finance the hair follicle drug test of all barangay captains in Cebu City if Zafra can pinpoint the suspected drug addicts working in the barangays.

In a press conference in Barangay Ermita last Wednesday, Association of Barangay Councils President Philip Zafra dared Osmeña to have all the barangay captains undergo a hair follicle drug test.

Zafra made the challenge after Mayor Osmeña allegedly stated that Team Rama is composed of drug protectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sure, why not? Especially if there is a basis,” Osmeña said, referring to the challenge hurled by Zafra.

Osmeña said that if Zafra can pinpoint the suspected drug addicts working in the barangays, he will let the city finance the drug test.

Osmeña added that “in the case of them (Team Rama) being drug protectors, that’s been established.”

He then mentioned that the barangay officials of Ermita couldn’t even catch the late Rowen “Yawa” Secretaria, the third most wanted drug lord in Cebu City, while living in the barangay, which is small in size.

Secretaria was killed in a shootout with policemen on Banacon Island in Bohol before dawn of May 28, 2016.

Osmeña added, “Let him pinpoint then I’ll have them (barangay captains) undergo the hair follicle drug-test.”

Osmeña said he will even let Zafra pinpoint those whom he suspect is a drug addict among the barangay captains under Bando Osmeña–Pundok Kauswagan (BO-PK).

According to Osmeña, Zafra might as well include other employees of the city barangays for the procedural drug tests.