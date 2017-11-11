Gilbuena wants to be bridesmaid no more

CEBUANA duathlete Miscelle Gilbuena is tired of being the perennial bridesmaid to fellow national team member Mirasol Abad.

Today, the 29-year old Gilbuena is bent on arresting the trend of finishing second best to Abad in the last two editions of the National Duathlon Championships as she and latter lead a powerhouse cast of competitors in the 2017 NDC in Subic.

Aside from Abad, Gilbuena, who has won various races the past few months including the female elite classic title in the Powerman Asian Championships and the Nutrilite Health Run, will also have to contend with Romula Balinas and Rowena Valdez in the female elite category.

Also eyeing a better finish is Cebu’s Chobie Duenas and Joland Olmilla, who will be competing in the male elite division together with Jarwin Banatao, Dante Cagas, Emmanuel Comendador and 2017 Southeast Asian Games silver medalist John Chicano.