Blackmail attempt fails; man nabbed in Carcar

A 19-year-old man allegedly tried blackmailing his 16-year-old former girlfriend to have her back, and he believed he could get away with it.

But instead, he landed in jail for allegedly threatening to post her nude pictures and videos on social media if she would not continue their relationship.

Felix Quindala Jr. of Barangay Puesto Napo was arrested by operatives of the Anti-Cybercrime Group in Central Visayas (ACG-7) in Carcar City on Friday evening.

Chief Insp. Leo Dofiles, ACG-7 chief, said that the girl, a minor, and her mother sought their help to stop Quindala from making good his threat.

Dofiles said that with the help of the girl, they set up the entrapment operation, where the suspect set up the time and place to meet her.

“At around 7 p.m., joint personnel of ACG-7 and Carcar police proceeded to Ocaña, where they will meet at around 7 or 7:30 p.m. (according to his messages). A man approached the victim shortly and she signaled to our personnel that the one who approached her was the suspect and the arrest took place thereafter,” said Dofiles.

A mobile phone was confiscated from the suspect.

Dofiles confirmed that there were nude photos of the girl stored in the mobile phone, as well as videos where she was doing lewd acts.

Dofiles said that the girl told him that Quindala allegedly threatened her and forced her to pose in the nude while he took pictures.

“He threatened her nga naay buhaton sa pamilya sa babae kung di siya mosugot (that something bad will happen to her family if she will not agree to pose in the nude),” said Dofiles.

Dofiles said that they would file a case of grave threats and for violating the Anti-Cybercrime Law against the suspect.

He also warned the public about using nude photos or lewd media files to blackmail one’s partner or another person.

“Basin nagtuo mo nga gamay ni siya nga kaso. Bug-at ni siya nga kaso. Pinakaubos ani nga inyong i-stay sa presohan is 6 to 12 years. So, please refrain from doing this kay naa tay mga balaod batok ani,” said Dofiles.

(This is not a small case. It is a big one. One found guilty of doing this crime can stay in jail from 6 to 12 years. So please refrain from doing this because we have a law against this.)