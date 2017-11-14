Carcar cop chief turns over firearms amid transfer rumors

ABOUT 37 firearms were presented by Carcar City police to Mayor Nicepuro Apura at the new City Hall building yesterday.

Of that number, 23 were “loose firearms” confiscated by the police while 14 were unlicensed firearms surrendered by police officers, four barangay officials, one city councilor and seven businessmen.

Chief Insp. Randy Korret, Carcar City police chief, said that the roundup of firearms was part of his accomplishments in his 45 days as the city’s top cop.

There were also 45 suspects who were arrested for various crimes, he said.

Apura lauded their performance, saying he sent an official of the city’s peace and order council to the Police Regional Office (PRO) and the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) to ask them to retain Korret as Carcar City police chief.

He also said that he had no idea about reports that Korret may be replaced.

Korret replaced Supt. Jose Liddawa who was reassigned to Camp Crame’s Drug Enforcement Section last month.

Senior Supt. Edgar Alan Okubo, Cebu provincial police chief, said any decision to replace Korret will come from the PRO-7.