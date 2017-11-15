Boat owners advised to inspect craft

BOAT owners should regularly check their craft to avoid any accident similar to what happened to a yacht that sank after being razed by a fire at the Mactan Channel, Barangay Tayud, Consolacion town last Tuesday afternoon.

“They should regularly check the situation of their equipment. If the state of their equipment and the maintenance is still okay or not,” said deputy Philippine Coast Guard-Cebu station commander John Manuel Alip.

The M/Y Atlas 1 caught fire and exploded, alerting residents near the docking port in Consolacion town.

The yacht’s owner, a foreigner, jumped off the yacht with his wife and two children before the boat sank.

Alip said they are still waiting for the marine protest from the captain of the yacht to investigate the cause of the fire.

He said their personnel went to the area and saw no oil spill from the yacht which consumes 30,000 liters of diesel.