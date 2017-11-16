Low pressure area to bring rains in Cebu, Visayas today

THOSE living in landslide and flood prone areas are advised to be more vigilant, cautious and alert as the weather bureau forecasts rains starting yesterday afternoon until today.

Engineer Oscar Tabada, Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas director, said that this is because of the low pressure area at the east and northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, which made landfall on Wednesday.

Tabada said that the LPA might also develop into a tropical depression tonight (Thursday) or on Friday morning.

Should it develop into a tropical depression, he said that this would disrupt martime operations along the Bohol Sea.

Tabada also said that the wind would only be at 30-kilometers per hour and would only partly affect Cebu and the Visayas bringing rains and thunderstorms.