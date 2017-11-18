M&M Supercross today in Lapu-Lapu

THE MACTAN Newtown grounds in Lapu-Lapu City will serve as the venue for the country’s top motocross riders to showcase their skills as the third leg of the Man and Machine Supercross Series kicks off today.

Among the noted participants in this race include leg two expert category champion and hometown pride Jon Eleazar Adlawan, Filipino motocross legend Glenn Aguilar, Jubenile Abellar, Ted Conde, Dondon Yulo and Arnel Lacnit.

Aside from the expert category, there will also be underbone, local enduro, buggy 4×4, ladies open, peewee kids 50cc, mini, veterans 35-40 years old, novice 41-above, novice 50-above, expert 40-above, beginners open, novice production and intermediate production categories.