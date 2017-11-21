Raptors defeat Hornets

THE RAPTORS continued to reign atop the standings in the Crossfit Subtero Cebu Weekend Basketball Club Powered by Rad Teamwear after they beat the Hornets, 79-72, in the game last weekend at the City Sports Club-Cebu basketball courts.

Patrick Laput scored 28 while Graggy Sarahina tallied 23 to push the Raptors to their sixth win in seven tries.

However, the Phoenix and the Cobras are hot on their heels as the two squads registered wins over the weekend. The Cobras blew away the Bulls, 110-68, behind the efforts of Joevince Canizares who had 20 points and 18 rebounds. Paolo Diputado, Jose Acha and Ayi Armenion also put up key numbers with 18, 16 and 15 markers, respectively.

The Phoenix, meanwhile, nabbed two wins by first defeating the Bulldogs, 95-83, as Biboy Potencioso dominated with 37 points and 11 boards while former two-time Cesafi MVP Enrico Llanto backed him up with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Llanto then had 31 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Phoenix to a 108-88 win over the Bulls.

The Phoenix, Cobras and the Wolves, who suffered an 89-96 loss to the Bulldogs, are all tied for second place at 5-3.

The Tigers meanwhile, pushed their record to 4-3 with a pair of victories. They routed the Stallions, 89-67, and then slipped by the Hornets, 87-85. Janjan Auditor scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the win over the Stallions while James Cabilino waxed hot with 21 points in the thriller over the Hornets.