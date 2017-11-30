Farmers’ group meets to discuss concerns

THE Liga ng mga Mag-uumang Probinsyano (LMP) gathered its chapter leaders from the Central Visayas in uptown Cebu City last Saturday.

Farmers and fisherfolks from the provinces of Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental and Siquijor joined the organization that was organized only last April.

LMP chair Benjamin Santos met around 130 chapter leaders together with their Secretary General Cathy Canoy in their first regional assembly.

Santos, a businessman based in Manila, has seen the current situation of the farmers and fishermen in the countryside who remain in the poverty line despite the alleviation program of the government.

“Nandyan pa rin ang problema sa livelihood, health and education kaya itinayo natin ito para matulungan natin sila (The problem in livelihood, health and education is still there; thus, we organize this group to help them),” Santos said.

Concerns of the farmers included funds for fertilizers and other farming needs. The fisherfolks, on the other hand, voiced out their needs such as fishing gears and equipment and livelihood enhancement programs.

Secretary General Canoy said they are currently holding office in San Fernando town southern Cebu but will soon establish an office in Cebu City.

The LMP has around 8,000 members in the whole Central Visayas.

The group is funded by Santos’ and Canoy’s friends who are committed to help the farmers and fishermen.