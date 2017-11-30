Cesafi beach volley on today

VOLLEYBALL action shifts to the sand courts as the 2017 Cesafi Beach Volleyball tournament begins today at Fort San Pedro.

Cebuano beach volley fans are in for a treat as defending men’s champion University of the Visayas (UV) starts its campaign against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) while last year’s runner up University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) battles the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U).

In the high school division, reigning boys champions University of Cebu (UC) plays two games. It first takes on last year’s finalist University of San Carlos (USC) in the morning before plunging back into action against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) in the afternoon.

The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) faces the University of Cebu (UC) in the lone girls’ match.

Games begin 7:30 a.m. before taking a short noon break. Action resumes at 1 p.m.

Beach volleyball games will be played every weekend at the Fort San Pedro until Dec. 17.