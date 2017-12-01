Slain activist’s children’s call: We want justice; arrest her killers

The children of the slain human rights activist, 59-year-old Elisa Badayos, has appealed to authorities to help identify and arrest their mother’s killers.

“It’s not easy to lose a mother. All we want is justice for her,” said 41-year-old Jimmylisa Badayos, the eldest of Elisa’s four children.

Elisa’s body arrived in Cebu City on Thursday, two days after she and another human rights activist were gunned down by unidentified men at Barangay Nangka in Bayawan City, Dumaguete City.

Her body lies in state at their residence in Sitio Cuyoca, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

Elisa, the coordinator of Karapatan in Negros Oriental, will be laid to rest at the Calamba Cemetery on December 10.

Jimmylisa cited the possibility of either the goons of a politician or the Armed Forces of the Philippines as allegedly the possible culprits in the crime.

But Medel Aguilar, assistant chief of the Unified Command staff for Civil Military Operations of the Armed Forces’ Central Command, denied the AFP’s hand in the killing of Elisa.

“I’m sure our soldiers had nothing to do with that crime. Before they make any accusation, they must present evidence to prove it. Let the Philippine National Police investigate the incident,” said Aguilar when sought for comment on Jimmylisa’s allegations.

Elisa and Elioterio Moises, a member of Mantapi Ebwan Farmers Association in Bayawan City, were on board a habal-habal or a modified motorcycle when they were fired upon by at least two menat around 3:40 p.m. in Barangay Nangka in Bayawan City last November 28.

Carmen Matarlo, 22, Kabataan party-list Cebu coordinator, was also wounded in the attack.

The three were taken to the Bayawan District Hospital where physicians pronounced Badayos and Moises dead on arrival.

Badayos, wife of the still missing labor leader Jimmy Badayos, suffered a gunshot wound in the head, while Moises was hit in the armpit.

The victims were on a fact-finding mission in Negros Oriental province when the attack happened.

Investigators were conducting a probe to identify the gunmen as well as the motive for the attack.