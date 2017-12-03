Cebu City to designate firecracker zones

The Cebu City government will designate firecracker zones, according to Councilor Dave Tumulak, the city’s deputy mayor on police matters.

“Under the executive order signed by the President regulating the use of firecrackers, we need to look for certain areas where firecrackers and pyrotechnics may be displayed,” Tumulak told reporters on Sunday.

The firecracker zone should be away from the residential areas, as one of its preconditions.

Also, it must be away from power lines. These safe zone must likewise have sufficient power supply.

“If a certain barangay has already identified a firecracker zone, they have to write a request to the police and these law enforcers will inform the local government to declare that the stated area is the only firecracker zone for the barangay,”

These safe zones are the only areas where the of use firecrackers and pyrotechnics is allowed.

Tumulak also reminded residents that the only authorized area for the selling of firecrackers in Cebu City is at the South Road Properties.

“We want to inform those who will be selling firecrackers in the sidewalks that your stocks will be confiscated and will be turned over to the Bureau of Fire for disposal,” he said.

Tumulak said that if the barangay fails to designate a firecracker zone, this means that no one in the barangay “will be allowed nga magpabuto (explode a firecracker).”