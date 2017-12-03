300 reps to tackle Patrol Plan 2030 goals

Nat’l Advisory Council Summit

THREE hundred representatives from the different Regional Advisory Councils nationwide will discuss how they can better execute their plans with the aim to achieve the targets of the Patrol Plan 2030.

This will be among the topics to be discussed in National Advisory Council Summit which started on Sunday.

The Patrol Plan 2030 will highlight the partnership of the Philippine National Police and the community through the Regional Advisory Councils, which is made up of representatives from the business, religious and professional sectors.

The plan aims to guide police in an advisory level in its field work and this will show that civilians will also have a role in helping the police in achieving their jobs.

Prudencio Gesta, chairman of the Regional Advisory Council in Central Visayas and the head of the National Advisory Council, said the three-day summit held at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino will include seminars, dinners and workshops for the participants.

Activities include video presentations of the PNP transformation journey and national crime statistics; and a lecture about governance that delivers and the pursuit of transformation through leadership, patriotism and good citizenship.

Discussions about the goal of the police to serve and protect and the local government units performance.

The Bogo Police Station would also discuss their winning strategy and their community-based recovery program.

There would also be meetings with PNP Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa and Gov. Hilario Davide III.

Aside from that, the summit would also tackle the current performance of the police.

Gesta said that the role of the Regional Advisory Council to the PNP is a separate one as its commitment involves helping guide police in doing their mandate with regard to their work especially in the field.

He said that the councils would be the ones to check the police whether they were implementing the guidelines of the score cards in the performance governance system, which indicates among others the police compliance and proficiency in following the performance guidelines.

He also said that the councils would also be involved in dealing with the negative aspect of the organization, such as when a police officer would abuse its power, then the council could give recommendations through a resolution to be submitted to the hierarchy of the police organization.