HUGE TURNAROUND

After subpar performance last year, SWU boys’ team now 4-0 in Cesafi beach volleyball

The Southwestern University (SWU) boys’ team continued its surprising run by trouncing its opponents in what has been a turnaround season so far in the 2017 Cesafi beach volleyball tournament.

Yesterday at the Fort San Pedro sand courts, SWU beat a gritty Don Bosco Technological Center (DBTC) squad, 21-15, 21-15, before clobbering the University of San Jose- Recoletos (USJ-R), 21-13, 21-15. The team now has a league-best 4-0 (win-loss) record, an outstanding feat considering that it finished outside of the Final Four last season.

SWU head coach Dave Arreza said his players are more ready and confident this season.

“The new players have great potential this time,” he said. “Last year, they were still new, they were still adjusting since they didn’t have enough experience. This time, they’re heartstrong.”

In the other boys’ match, defending champs University of Cebu (UC) beat USJ-R, 21-19, 21-11, while the University of San Carlos (USC) defeated the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), 21-11, 22-20.

In women’s action, last year’s finalists SWU and USJ-R dominated their respective foes. SWU whipped UC, 21-9, 21-16, while USJ-R defeated USPF, 21-8, 21-17.

Results in the girls division saw USPF outclass Cebu Eastern College (CEC), 21-8, 21-9, SWU trounce USC, 21-17, 21-6, and USJ-R beat SWU, 21-12, 21-13.

In the lone men’s contest, SWU hacked out a hard earned win against Cebu Institute of Technology- University (CIT-U), 24-22, 23-21.

Teams will have a week’s rest before plunging back to action on Saturday at the same venue.