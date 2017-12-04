Police precincts on alert against NPA attacks

THE Police Regional Office (PRO-7) ordered all municipal and city police precincts in Central Visayas to be on alert against attacks by the communist New People’s Army (NPA).

“The Regional Public Safety Battalion (RPSB) is now required to conduct pro-active and preventive measures,” said Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, PRO-7 chief.

Espino issued the order in the wake of last Sunday dawn’s NPA attack on a police precinct in Binuangan town, Misamis Oriental that was staved off by the few police personnel stationed there.

About 60 NPA rebels attacked the police precinct and wounded four police officers who prevented them from taking over the precinct. Espino said he ordered the RPSB and all police precincts to conduct regular patrols.

“All police precincts were ordered to regularly meet with barangay officials and residents to monitor any movements of rebels especially in known NPA hotspots,” Espino said.

Among those considered as NPA hotspots are Canlaon City, Guihulngan City and Sta. Catalina town in Negros Oriental.

Communist NPA rebels admitted to ambushing a police chief and several police in Giuhulngan City last July 21.