City Hall marks Osmeña Day with exhibit, floral offering

EBU City Hall officials were joined by a top Cebuano Palace official in marking the 101st birth anniversary of Sergio “Serging” Osmeña Jr. at the Plaza Sugbo yesterday morning.

In a speech, Presidential Adviser for Legislative Affairs Secretary Adelino Sitoy said the annual commemoration of Serging’s birthday is important as part of efforts to preserve their legacy and contribution to Cebu’s history.

Sitoy recounted that as a 19-year-old member of the Youth for Osmeña Leadership, he witnessed the works of Serging, former Cebu City mayor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Serging is the son of the late president Sergio Osmeña and father of both former senator Sergio “Serge” Osmeña III and incumbent Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

Balbino Guerrero of Cebu City Hall’s Cultural Historical Affairs Office (CHAO) said Cebu’s youth should internalize the traits that Cebuano heroes and former government officials like Serging had in order to do their share for the city.

“Ang mga panghitabo sa kasaysayan magamit na nato as guide para sa ugma sa atong syudad ug sa matag usa (We can use events in our history as guide for a better future for the city and for us),” Guerrero said.

An ongoing exhibit on the late mayor is on display at the Sudlon 2 National High School.

Secretary Sitoy led the flower offering to the statue of the late mayor in front of Cebu City Hall’s Legislative Building.

The Knights of Columbus, Veterans Foundation of the Philippines, the Osmeña clan and some city residents attended the event.