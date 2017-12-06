Tumulak on firecracker ban: It’s all all up to Mayor Tom

CEBU City deputy mayor on police matters Councilor Dave Tumulak is hoping to implement a total firecracker ban in the city; but it will all be up to the mayor, he said.

Tumulak said that if the city comes up with the new policy, the risk of firecracker-related injuries and fire incidents will lessen while the public will also benefit from not spending on fireworks.

“I am speaking for myself, I am amenable to it. Less cost during Christmas and at the same time, less worry in terms of fire incidents,” Tumulak said.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Cebu City is declared a “no firework zone,” Tumulak added that police and other law enforcement agencies can focus on safeguarding other important public concerns instead of fireworks-related incidents.

Tumulak, however, admitted that it will be difficult to implement the policy in the city as there are firecrackers which are illegally obtained and sold in the market which the city cannot completely guard against.

For now, the city only intends to achieve a safe celebration of the Christmas holiday, Tumulak said.

Earlier, Mayor Tomas Osmeña, when asked if he would implement a firecracker ban in Cebu City, told reporters, “It’s up to Tumulak.”

Tumulak, also the chairperson of the council’s committee on public order and safety, however said he will consult the mayor as the decision on implementing a total ban on firecrackers in the city lies with Osmeña.

Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing earlier imposed a firecracker ban in the city; while in Lapu-Lapu City, the local government planned to designate firecracker areas in each barangay.

While Lapu-Lapu City has not declared a ban on firecrackers, officials there still aim for zero firecracker-related injuries.

The ban on firecrackers was started in Davao City by then mayor and now President Rodrigo Duterte 15 years ago.