Child given Dengvaxia hospitalized for dengue

A ten year-old-boy who was given the Dengvaxia vaccine was rushed to the Talisay District Hospital for dengue early dawn yesterday.

The Department of Health in the region, however, said this is not a cause for panic as the boy is suffering from an ordinary case of dengue.

Jinny Ababon, mother of Jujen, and a resident of Sitio Kaduldulan, Barangay Lawaan III, said her son had fever since Saturday.

She said she noticed that Jujen’s nose was bleeding, but she only applied first aid.

Although Jujen’s fever was gone last Tuesday, the bleeding on his nose became severe, prompting the parents to rush him to the Talisay District Hospital where he was diagnosed as infected with dengue.

Adding to her anxiety was the news about the possible ill-effects of the vaccine.

She said Jujen was vaccinated last August 8.

“I told my son to stay at home so that I can monitor him because of what I saw in the TV about the report of the vaccine. But even if he had a fever, my son was not weak and was playing,” Jinny said in Cebuano.

Dr. Shelbay Blanco of the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU-7) of the DOH however said, “We don’t need to have a panic attack, since this is just a case of dengue with the same symptoms from the past. This was just heightened due to the statement made by its manufacturer Sanofi.”

Harby Abellanosa, chief nurse at the Talisay District Hospital said, Jujen is now in a stable condition compared to when he was admitted to the hospital.

But Jujen was referred to a private hospital in Naga City as the Talisay District Hospital could no longer accommodate more patients as the ward was fully occupied.

Dr. Blanco said this is the first time he received a report that a patient who was given Dengvaxia was infected with dengue.

Dr. Rene Catan, chief of the Provincial Health Office said they are investigating the cause of Jujen’s dengue infection.

“As of now, we are still investigating whether the sickness has to do with the vaccine. We still have not received the report,” he said.

He encouraged the families of the children who were given the Dengvaxia vaccine to report to their regional health units (RHU) and leave their personal information such as names and addresses so that they could be easily tracked down should any concerns arise relative to the dengue vaccine.

“The protocol of region 7 is to go back to the list of those who were vaccinated. It is not enough to have just the number of people who were vaccinated, we need to have their personal information as well,” Catan said.

Meanwhile, Talisay City Councilor Richard Francis Aznar, chairman of the Committee on Health, said that they are now preparing financial and medical assistance for the family.

He also asked City Health Officer, Dr. Lino Alanzado, to monitor the child’s progress and is seeking advice from the DOH regarding the protocol in handling the case. /With reports from USC Communication Interns Steffi Kyle Nolido and Gavin Michael Cubillo