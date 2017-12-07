Panthers tame Chinese squad

The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers grabbed their second win in a row yesterday after they demolished the visiting Jiangxi Provincial Pingxiang Experimental School from China, 107-67, in the Asia Pacific University Games basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum.

Much like their win against the team from Malaysia the other day, the Panthers pounced right off the bat and led, 33-9, after the first period. They eventually pushed the lead to 65-24 at the turn before cruising to the lopsided victory.

New recruit Ajie Mendez led the way for USPF with 19 points while sweet-shooting big man Kenneth Cada pumped in 15 markers. Edwin Villarta pitched in 14 as USPF improved to 2-0 for the tournament.

Zhou Zihan led the squad from China, which lost for the second time in a row, with 23 points.

The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars meanwhile, drubbed Jiangxi Provincial Pingxiang Experimental School in the late game on Wednesday, 119-51.

Tricky Peromingan and RJ Dinolan poured it on for the Jaguars as they scored 18 points apiece. Fletcher Galvez added 17 while reigning Cesafi MVP Jaybie Mantilla tallied 14 for USJ-R.

Victor Nunez added 11 while Marc Nebril, Nelvin Navarra and John Ubalde had 10 points each, in a sheer display of offensive firepower by the wards of head coach Jun Noel.