PRO-7 chief to kin of late Ermita Chief Rupinta: Be patient, cops working to solve case

Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, the director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7), has once again asked the family, colleagues and supporters of the late Ermita Barangay Captain Felicisimo “Imok” Rupinta to be patient as the police continue to work to solve the case involving the death of the Cebu City village chief.

“Kami humihingi ng pasensiya muna sa mga kamag-anak ni Chairman Rupinta (We ask for patience on the relatives of Chairman Rupinta) (on not naming the mastermind), but we are on the right track,” said Espino on describing the progress of the police investigation on the killing of the barangay captain.

He said that the police are still pursuing the mastermind of the crime, and they are on the right trail in catching him.

“Just have patience. We don’t want the case to be filed (without strong evidence),” Espino told Cebu Daily News in an interview on Friday.